Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 715 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 387.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after buying an additional 681,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $78.29 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

