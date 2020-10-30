Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,042 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

