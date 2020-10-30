Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after acquiring an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after buying an additional 383,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 620,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.