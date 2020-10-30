Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amcor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 5.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

