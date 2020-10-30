Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $66,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of CAH opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

