Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,302,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,830,000 after purchasing an additional 146,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

