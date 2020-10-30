Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

