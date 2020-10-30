Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

