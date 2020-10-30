Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

