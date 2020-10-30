Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,365,000 after buying an additional 233,539 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,327,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,869,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

