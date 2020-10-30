Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 376,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $66.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

