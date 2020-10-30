Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,835,000 after purchasing an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $802,291,000 after purchasing an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $681,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $176.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

