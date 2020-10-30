Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $165.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

