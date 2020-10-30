Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

