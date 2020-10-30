Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 112 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.19.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

