Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

