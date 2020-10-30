Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $352.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

