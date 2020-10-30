Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Longbow Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $436,226.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,535,333. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $63,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $200,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

