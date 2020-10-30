Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.