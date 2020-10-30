Lim Hua Min Buys 86,000 Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min purchased 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($28,089.89).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Lim Hua Min purchased 50,000 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

On Friday, September 25th, Lim Hua Min purchased 60,000 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

On Friday, September 18th, Lim Hua Min purchased 50,000 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,984.58).

On Thursday, September 10th, Lim Hua Min purchased 11,335 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,947.10 ($3,850.41).

On Tuesday, August 18th, Lim Hua Min purchased 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £78,550.94 ($102,627.31).

Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 27.35 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

