LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 182,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

In other LHC Group news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.