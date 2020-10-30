Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE LCI opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $259.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $13.12.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 246.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 37.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

