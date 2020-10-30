Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,980,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

