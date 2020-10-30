Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CFO L Kevin Stout Sells 10,000 Shares

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LSTR opened at $125.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

