Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

LKFN stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.06. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 493.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 877,445 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 188,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

