Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati Purchases 1,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $11,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,643.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LBAI stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $548.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

