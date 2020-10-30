Lake Street Capital Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $85.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.73.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,476.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock worth $7,530,774. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chegg by 7.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

