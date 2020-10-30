Laird Superfood, Inc.’s (NYSE:LSF) Quiet Period Set To End on November 2nd

Laird Superfood’s (NYSE:LSF) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 2nd. Laird Superfood had issued 2,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $58,300,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During Laird Superfood’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSF shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LSF opened at $50.55 on Friday. Laird Superfood has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $60.80.

In other Laird Superfood news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone acquired 90,910 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,020.00.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

