Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of KRA opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $937.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.87.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at $1,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

