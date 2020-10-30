Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 300.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 81.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after buying an additional 427,435 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 595.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

