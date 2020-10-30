Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 98.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 78.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

