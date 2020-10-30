Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 7,500 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $646,875.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $544,810.50.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $156,816.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $364,180.00.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $99.76 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

