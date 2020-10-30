KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Reduced by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2,706.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KLA by 52.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in KLA by 26.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 224,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $201.95 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $223.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

