KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

KREF stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 517.56, a quick ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $949.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $48,551.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,570 shares of company stock worth $2,476,884. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

