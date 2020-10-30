KeyCorp Weighs in on Waste Connections Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

TSE WCN opened at C$131.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$135.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$130.26. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$100.55 and a one year high of C$141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total value of C$672,883.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,962,573.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

