KeyCorp Weighs in on Waste Connections Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

WCN stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

