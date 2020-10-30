Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €157.00 ($184.71) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.86 ($161.02).

Get SAP SE (SAP.F) alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €93.26 ($109.72) on Tuesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE (SAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE (SAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.