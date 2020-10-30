KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.