KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of KBH opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.