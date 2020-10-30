KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

KZMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

