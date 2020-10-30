JustInvest LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

