JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

