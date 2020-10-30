JustInvest LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $71.60 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

