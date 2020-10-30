JustInvest LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BEPC opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

