JustInvest LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

