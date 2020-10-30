JustInvest LLC Takes $207,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

