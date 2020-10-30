JustInvest LLC Takes $201,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,459,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,712,000 after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,983,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,129.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,177.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,133.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

