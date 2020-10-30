JustInvest LLC Sells 802 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 312,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 581.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 272,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 232,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 173,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.