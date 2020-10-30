JustInvest LLC Sells 2,437 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $6,473,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $55.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

