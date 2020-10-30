JustInvest LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 737.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 359.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 567.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 88.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

BTI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

