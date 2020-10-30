JustInvest LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $28.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

